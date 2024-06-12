Mairs & Power Inc. Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 576,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.49% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $49,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,341,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after buying an additional 304,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after buying an additional 280,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after purchasing an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $19,550,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

