Mairs & Power Inc. Has $101.10 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $101,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,586,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,127. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.79. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

