Mairs & Power Inc. Has $309.62 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Toro makes up about 3.3% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $309,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,785,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after buying an additional 835,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Toro by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,246,000 after buying an additional 757,641 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after acquiring an additional 629,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Toro by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 459,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,128,000 after acquiring an additional 328,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toro

Toro Trading Down 0.6 %

TTC stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $106.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.