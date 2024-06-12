Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases 83,495 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 210.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,495 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $21,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded up $5.41 on Wednesday, hitting $208.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,608. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.29. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $216.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

