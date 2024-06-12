Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases 83,495 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 210.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,495 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $21,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded up $5.41 on Wednesday, hitting $208.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,608. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.29. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $216.50.
Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies
In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Report on PIPR
Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Piper Sandler Companies
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.