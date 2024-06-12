Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 98,134 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.4% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $137,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,978,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. 16,919,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,083,156. The stock has a market cap of $199.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

