Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up 2.4% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 3.45% of Littelfuse worth $229,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock traded up $9.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.24. 135,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,897. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

