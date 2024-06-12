Mango Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,275 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mango Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Chevron accounts for 0.2% of Mango Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,386,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,076,000 after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Chevron by 171.5% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, reaching $153.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,972,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.74. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

