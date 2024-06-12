Mango Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 26,612 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. United Parcel Service comprises 2.6% of Mango Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average is $150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.58 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

