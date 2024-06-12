Mango Investments LLC Takes $10.83 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 951,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,826,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up about 6.8% of Mango Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,588,000 after purchasing an additional 186,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,508 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 18,113,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,784,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

