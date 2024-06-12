Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,312 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Manhattan Associates worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,656. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.73 and its 200 day moving average is $229.84.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

