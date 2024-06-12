Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Up 27,000.0% in May

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 27,000.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MGMLF stock remained flat at C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,756. Maple Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

