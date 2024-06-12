Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Up 27,000.0% in May

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 27,000.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Maple Gold Mines Price Performance
MGMLF stock remained flat at C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,756. Maple Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile
