Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.55. 11,976,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 65,782,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 5.46.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

