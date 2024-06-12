Martin Tuchman Purchases 1,284 Shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman purchased 1,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,022 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,915.50.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.55 per share, for a total transaction of $30,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Martin Tuchman acquired 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman acquired 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman acquired 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $95,008.32.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $190.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

