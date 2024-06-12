Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,439,936 shares of company stock worth $1,102,965,922 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,280. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $411.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

