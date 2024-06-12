Masters Capital Management LLC Acquires 200,000 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Enovix comprises approximately 0.7% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Enovix worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Enovix by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Enovix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. 12,556,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.95. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

