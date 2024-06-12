Masters Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Masters Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298,500 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Aspen Aerogels worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,067,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $12,015,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $3,684,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ASPN traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,753. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 2.29.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

