Melius Downgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Hold

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $510.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Melius’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.97.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $462.69 on Monday. Adobe has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.