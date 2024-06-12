Merchants Bancorp (MBINO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on July 1st

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBINO stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

