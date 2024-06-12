Merchants Bancorp (MBINO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on July 1st

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
MBINO stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $25.18.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Merchants Bancorp
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.