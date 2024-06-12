Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.94. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mereo BioPharma Group shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 917,963 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mereo BioPharma Group

Insider Activity at Mereo BioPharma Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

In related news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 15.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.