Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.94. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mereo BioPharma Group shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 917,963 shares trading hands.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.
Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
