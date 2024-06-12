Metals One (LON:MET1) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 679884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
Metals One Stock Down 4.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.85.
Insider Transactions at Metals One
In other news, insider Alastair Clayton bought 500,000 shares of Metals One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,366.99). Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.
About Metals One
Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.
