MetisDAO Price Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $59.83 or 0.00088794 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $340.24 million and $12.90 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,363.23 or 0.99966955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012138 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004472 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 61.9670752 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $10,650,059.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.