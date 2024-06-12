Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Shares Down 3.5%

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Metro Bank Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metro Bank
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.