Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Director George J. Wolf, Jr. Purchases 1,183 Shares

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) Director George J. Wolf, Jr. purchased 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,805. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MCB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.95. 75,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $435.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Metropolitan Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 262,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 668,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.