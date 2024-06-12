MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down to $23.83

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $21.98. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 139,883 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

