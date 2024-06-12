MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Gap Down to $15.72

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $15.30. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 3,363 shares.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 3.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
