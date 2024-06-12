MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,177 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,894 shares.The stock last traded at $44.43 and had previously closed at $41.52.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.

About MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

