Mike Rose Buys 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.10 per share, with a total value of C$165,250.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$166,064.50.

On Friday, May 3rd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.65 per share, with a total value of C$323,258.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.42 per share, with a total value of C$148,543.00.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TOU traded down C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,221. The stock has a market cap of C$23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$53.45 and a 52 week high of C$74.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.29.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C($0.68). The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.78%. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4043109 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TOU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.38.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

