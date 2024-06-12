Mina (MINA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.00 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $822.34 million and $23.00 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,167,454,574 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,797,317 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,167,364,601.8400393 with 1,118,628,717.8400393 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

