Mizuho Raises Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $3.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 23.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.92 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $471.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,315 shares of company stock worth $155,406 in the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

