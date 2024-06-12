Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 2.2% on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $144.83 and last traded at $145.06. Approximately 392,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,193,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.39.

Specifically, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,746,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,309,981. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

