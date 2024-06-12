Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.14. 170,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,137,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Mplx Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Mplx by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Belfer Management LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Mplx by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

