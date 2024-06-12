Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $468.36

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $468.36 and last traded at $468.36, with a volume of 13869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $449.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 777.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

