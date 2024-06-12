Myron W. Wentz Sells 3,700 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $179,857.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,880,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,048,890.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,678. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $898.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 145,373 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

