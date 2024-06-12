Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $150.81 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. Nano has a total market cap of $150.81 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,806.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.44 or 0.00663887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00112743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00038050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00253313 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00050834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00077529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

