Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.07

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.07 and last traded at $112.77, with a volume of 37711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Get Natera alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Natera Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $220,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,907.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $220,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,907.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,106 shares of company stock valued at $24,521,761. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Natera by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 73,419 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.