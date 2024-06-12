National Bankshares Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$52.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BCE from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.15.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$47.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91. BCE has a 12-month low of C$43.96 and a 12-month high of C$61.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. BCE had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.09 billion. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.0157895 earnings per share for the current year.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.