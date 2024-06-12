Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0472

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $25,850.99 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00077376 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011203 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 107.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $47,035.74 or 0.67487338 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

