Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,405,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 2,760,636 shares.The stock last traded at $5.02 and had previously closed at $4.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 9.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $910.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.44.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,865 in the last three months. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 248,143 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9,612.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,010 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $31,869,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

