NEAR Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $346.73 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.51 billion and $346.73 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.01 or 0.00008915 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00046261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,195,123,353 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,550,256 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,195,033,044 with 1,084,313,163 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.19447437 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 420 active market(s) with $391,766,687.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

