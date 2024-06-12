NEAR Protocol Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $6.96 billion and $360.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.42 or 0.00009415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00048683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,195,311,970 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,348,707 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,195,123,353 with 1,084,550,256 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.1293441 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 420 active market(s) with $314,872,944.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

