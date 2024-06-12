NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.64. 243,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,199. NetApp has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $127.73. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $1,828,830 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

