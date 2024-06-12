Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 3,969.0% from the May 15th total of 43,500 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Netcapital Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of Netcapital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Netcapital has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netcapital will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netcapital news, Director Steven F. Geary bought 239,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,105.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,444.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Netcapital stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.03% of Netcapital as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

