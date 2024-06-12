Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.30. The stock had a trading volume of 225,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,204. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $93.02 and a 12-month high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,697 shares of company stock worth $28,731,215 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after purchasing an additional 273,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

