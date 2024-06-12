New England Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $220.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,760. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.25.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

