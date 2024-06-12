New England Asset Management Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.04. 2,121,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,715. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.87. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock worth $520,814 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

