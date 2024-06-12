New England Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.72. 43,530,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,373,230. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.