New England Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.47 Million in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $38.65. 2,265,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,303. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

