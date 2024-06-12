New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s Largest Position

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,956 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 3.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.45% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $56,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of EDU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,130. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

