New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Up 1.8%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.38. 3,170,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 29,184,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.00 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1,237.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 447,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 1,348,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

