New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,343 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. 476,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $969.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,491.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.